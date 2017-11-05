Eagle Herald











Nov 5, 7:48 AM EST

Former Disney star Ross Lynch goes very dark in film role

By JOHN CARUCCI
Associated Press

Multimedia
Oscars 2010: Nominations
Oscars 2009:
Red Carpet
Oscars 2009: Red Carpet Panorama
Roman Polanski timeilne
Latest Movie News
Tom Hanks helps with marriage proposal at book festival

Former Disney star Ross Lynch goes very dark in film role

Actor Lou Diamond Phillips charged with DWI in Texas

Disney bars LA Times film coverage after critical piece

Laurence Fishburne files for divorce after 15-year marriage
Document
Paris Hilton in Federal Court: Deposition
Paris Hilton in Federal Court: Exhibit 56

NEW YORK (AP) -- Former Disney star Ross Lynch has taken on one of the toughest film assignments you can get - making a cannibalistic serial killer likable.

The "Austin and Ally" star plays Jeffrey Dahmer in "My Friend Dahmer" as a high school student, long before he went on his murderous rampages.

"Although you know he's going to become a serial killer, it's not hard to think of him as a human because he once was. And really, our film takes place at the time when he's losing his humanity, when he's becoming this monster. So, we have to start with him with his humanity," said Lynch.

The 21-year-old actor admits he wasn't familiar with Dahmer, who raped, murdered, and dismembered 17 men and boys. He died in prison in 1994.

"Once you start reading one sentence about Jeffrey Dahmer, it usually leads to hours of researching the things that he did because they're unbelievable, like the definition of the word unbelievable," Lynch said.

While the new role was a radical departure for Lynch - he made a name on the music-filled comedy for Disney - he knew it was important for his growth as an actor.

"It's not as family friendly, but you know it's interesting. I do have a lot of younger fans, but you find that a lot of their parents are really fans, too, because they end up watching the show and the movies, end up listening to the music in the car. So, a lot of the parents are equally almost as much of a fan," Lynch said.

---

Follow John Carucci at http://www.twitter.com/jacarucci

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.