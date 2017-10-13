Eagle Herald











Salman Rushdie, Patti Smith to make joint appearance Dec. 4.


NEW YORK (AP) -- Salman Rushdie and Patti Smith should have a lot to talk about.

Rushdie, the Booker Prize winning novelist, and Smith, the award winning musician-poet-memoirist, will make a joint appearance Dec. 4 for the 5th annual Chairman's Evening of the MacDowell Colony.

MacDowell, based in New Hampshire and one of the country's oldest arts colonies, told The Associated Press on Friday that the event will take place at the Whitney Museum in Manhattan.

MacDowell chairman Michael Chabon, the Pulitzer Prize-winning novelist, will serve as moderator. Rushdie, who has collaborated on songs with Bono of U2, said in a statement that he looked forward to discussing "life, art and rock 'n' roll" with Smith.

Previous MacDowell gatherings have paired Martin Scorsese with Lin -Manuel Miranda and Stephen Sondheim with Paul Simon.

