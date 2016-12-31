Eagle Herald











Dec 31, 11:40 PM EST

Ryan Seacrest gets stuck in Times Square elevator, rescued


Interactives
Farrah Fawcett, 1947-2009
Ed McMahon dies at 86
Divorce papers for Jon and Kate
Letterman suspect alimony documents
Latest TV News
Ryan Seacrest gets stuck in Times Square elevator, rescued

Researchers find Cumberbatch related to Holmes' creator

China state broadcaster rebrands in international push

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

HBO film about Debbie Reynolds, Carrie Fisher set for Jan. 7

NEW YORK (AP) -- TV host Ryan Seacrest says he and about five other people got stuck in a Times Square elevator before an appearance on ABC's "Good Morning America" and were rescued by firefighters.

The host of "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest" was heading up to the crystal ball on Friday morning when the elevator got stuck. He posted short videos from the elevator on Twitter. The group made phone calls and joked about broadcasting from the space if necessary.

About 35 minutes after Seacrest's initial post he sent a video of a grinning New York firefighter prying open the elevator doors to cheers. Seacrest and the others thanked the firefighters and walked out.

The annual show rings in the New Year among hundreds of thousands of Times Square revelers.

© 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.