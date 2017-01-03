Eagle Herald











Jan 3, 2:14 PM EST

Country star Sam Hunt is engaged to longtime girlfriend


NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) -- Country star Sam Hunt released a romantic new song apologizing to his longtime girlfriend, but she has accepted more than his apology.

A representative for the "Break Up in a Small Town" singer confirmed Tuesday that Hunt and Hannah Lee Fowler are engaged. On Sunday, he released a new song called "Drinkin' Too Much" in which he said he was sorry for revealing details of their relationship in his songs.

The Georgia-born singer started writing songs for other country artists before breaking out on his 2014 debut platinum-selling album, "Montevallo," which features the hit songs "House Party" and "Leave the Night On."

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.