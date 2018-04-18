Eagle Herald











Apr 18, 11:43 AM EDT

Sara Bareilles and Josh Groban to host the Tonys this summer


NEW YORK (AP) -- Pop singers-turned-Broadway-stars Sara Bareilles and Josh Groban will co-host the Tony Awards, the theater industry's biggest ceremony.

They take over hosting duties from Kevin Spacey, the disgraced former "House of Cards" actor who played that role on the telecast last year.

The Tony Awards will be held June 10 at Radio City Music Hall.

Both Bareilles and Groban starred in Broadway shows last year. Bareilles was in "Waitress," for which she also composed the music and lyrics. Groban starred in "Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812," for which he received a Tony nomination for best actor in a musical.

