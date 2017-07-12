Eagle Herald











Jul 12, 9:59 PM EDT

Shia LaBeouf apologizes for racist tirade during arrest


LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Shia LaBeouf has apologized for a racist tirade against officers who arrested him for public drunkenness last weekend in Georgia.

The actor wrote in a statement posted on Twitter Wednesday that he has been publicly struggling with addiction for what he said was "far too long." He called his behavior a new low and attributed it in part to his complete disrespect for authority.

The statement, which was confirmed as legitimate by LaBeouf's publicist, asked for forgiveness and said the actor was taking steps to get sober. He did not elaborate.

LaBeouf's apology came hours after celebrity website TMZ posted video taken while the actor was being booked when he accused police of being racist and told a black officer he was going to hell.

