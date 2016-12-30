Eagle Herald











Dec 30, 5:09 PM EST

Sia files to divorce filmmaker husband after 2-year marriage


LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Grammy-nominated singer Sia has filed for divorce from her husband of two years.

The "Chandelier" singer cited irreconcilable differences in her petition to end her marriage to filmmaker Erik Anders Lang, which was filed Dec. 20 in Los Angeles Superior Court.

The former couple has no children together and has a prenuptial agreement. They were married in August 2014 and separated on Dec. 7, the same day Sia's publicist announced they had separated but were "dedicated to remaining friends."

She is nominated for three Grammys this year, including best pop vocal album for "This Is Acting."

Lang's website says he has created documentaries for Louis Vuitton, Honda, MTV and other companies.

The filing was first reported Friday by celebrity website TMZ.

