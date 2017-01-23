LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Los Angeles prosecutors on Monday charged Soulja Boy with felony weapons violations stemming from a police search of his home last month that found an assault weapon and a stolen police handgun.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office announced Monday that it had charged the rapper, whose real name is DeAndre Cortez Way, and that his arraignment was scheduled for Monday. He faces two felony weapons possession charges and a misdemeanor count of receiving stolen property. He faces up to four years in prison if convicted.

Way was arrested last month by Los Angeles police. He was still on probation for a previous firearms case and was not supposed to possess any weapons.

Prosecutors said a search of his home found a Mini Draco AR-IS assault weapon and a Glock 21 handgun.

Authorities have said the handgun was reported stolen from a Huntington Beach, California, police vehicle.

Soulja Boy is best known for his 2007 hit "Crank That (Soulja Boy)" and for his recent appearances on VH1's "Love and Hip Hop."

Attempts to reach a representative for the rapper were not immediately successful and there is no information on whether he has an attorney.