Eagle Herald











Apr 16, 12:24 PM EDT

Springsteen, mom dance together to celebrate her birthday


ASBURY PARK, N.J. (AP) -- Bruce Springsteen treated his 92-year-old mother to an early birthday celebration before Mother Nature spoiled the party.

The 68-year-old Boss and his mom, Adele, danced to two songs Sunday night at the Wonder Bar in Asbury Park, New Jersey, before severe storms caused the club to lose power. They were there to see the Eddie Testa Band, reportedly one of Adele's favorite bands.

Patrons say the Springsteens - along with the rocker's 24-year-old son Sam - were in the club for about 90 minutes.

Adele Springsteen turns 93 on May 4.

© 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.