Eagle Herald











Jan 12, 4:32 PM EST

Horror master Stephen King to receive PEN America award

AP Photo
AP Photo/Mark Lennihan

NEW YORK (AP) -- There's a whiff of horror about PEN America's new Literary Service Award winner - it's Stephen King.

The literary and human rights organization will honor King with the award May 22 at the American Museum of Natural History in New York. The Bangor, Maine, resident's new novel, "The Outsider," is being published on that date.

The award is handed out every year to a critically acclaimed writer "whose body of work helps us understand and interpret the human condition, engendering empathy and imagination in even the darkest hours."

King's books include "It," ''The Stand" and "Misery."

Other writers who have won the prize include Stephen Sondheim, J.K. Rowling (ROHL'-ing), Tom Stoppard, Salman Rushdie (SAHL'-mahn ROOSH'-dee), Toni Morrison and Margaret Atwood.

© 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.