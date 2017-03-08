Eagle Herald











Celebrity Chef Michael Symon to open restaurant

CLEVELAND (AP) -- Celebrity Chef and cookbook author Michael Symon plans to open a restaurant at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport this spring.

The Bar Symon restaurant planned for the airport is expected to open in April. United Concessions Group, the controlling partner for Bar Symon in airports, confirmed the plans Tuesday.

Cleveland's Bar Symon will be the third airport restaurant in the Symon chain. The first Bar Symon airport restaurant opened at Pittsburgh International Airport in 2012, and a second one opened at Washington Dulles International Airport in 2015.

Menu items include several of Symon's comfort-food favorites, including his Lola Burger and Rosemary Fries. There also will be a full bar.

The chef is the host of several shows on the Food Network and the Cooking Channel and operates several restaurants.

