Oct 10, 2:54 PM EDT

'Legends' star shatters stereotypes with Muslim superhero

By NICOLE EVATT
Associated Press

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) -- Actress Tala Ashe is thrilled to debut her new character, a Muslim-American superhero joining season three of "DC's Legends of Tomorrow."

It's a particularly poignant moment for the Iranian-born, Ohio native, who described the "incredibly painful" experience of portraying cliched characters in the past.

One of her first gigs was on a soap opera. Ashe took the role to pay the bills, but said she would never agree to the part now because it promoted stereotypes.

Ashe's experience on The CW's "Legends," which returns Tuesday, could not be more different.

She believes her character Zari, a computer-hacking superhero from the future, portrays Muslim-Americans in "nuanced and sensitive, accurate way."

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

