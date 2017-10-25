Eagle Herald











Oct 25, 2:52 PM EDT

Singer Tamar Braxton files for divorce from husband-manager


NEW YORK (AP) -- R&B singer Tamar Braxton has filed to divorce her husband Vincent Herbert, who is also her manager.

Braxton filed for divorce this week in Los Angeles, citing irreconcilable differences. They were married in 2008 and the documents say they separated this month.

They are parents of 4-year-old Logan Herbert. Braxton is seeking joint custody of their son but wants Logan to live with her.

Braxton rose to fame in 2011 on "Braxton Family Values," the WEtv reality series featuring Grammy-winning singer Toni Braxton and her four sisters. The show helped boost Tamar Braxton's music career, earning her Grammy nominations.

The singer and Herbert, who discovered Lady Gaga and aided in her career, appear in the spin-off WEtv show "Tamar & Vince." Its fifth season will debut Nov. 9.

