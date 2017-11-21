Eagle Herald











Nov 21, 8:05 PM EST

Chrissy Teigen, John Legend expecting second child together


LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are expanding their family.

The model and the musician used social media Tuesday to announce they're expecting their second child together.

Teigen posted a video on Instagram that shows the couple's daughter, Luna, with her hands on her mother's stomach. When Teigen asks, "What's in here?" the toddler responds, "Baby."

Legend can be heard laughing in the background.

He linked to the video on Twitter, captioning it with two hearts and two baby emojis.

Teigen also posted a self-portrait on Snapchat of her protruding stomach in a fitted black dress. "Very excited to not have to hide this anymore," she wrote.

Teigen, 31, and Legend, 38, were married in 2013. Luna was born in 2016.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

