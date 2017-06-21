Eagle Herald











Jun 21, 5:09 PM EDT

Appeals court reinstates Terrence Howard's divorce judgment


LOS ANGELES (AP) -- A California appeals court has reinstated Terrence Howard's divorce judgment to his second wife after finding the actor was not coerced into signing it.

A three-justice panel of the 2nd District Court of Appeal in Los Angeles ruled unanimously Wednesday to reverse a 2015 ruling that overturned Howard's divorce judgment from Michelle Howard. That ruling found the "Empire" star was under duress when he agreed to pay his ex-wife generous spousal support because he was afraid she would leak embarrassing information about him.

Howard claimed his wife threatened to reveal embarrassing information about him a 2011 phone call, and the couple agreed to a divorce settlement that paid her significant spousal support a year later.

The ruling states the passage of time negates Howard's claims he was forced to sign it.

This story has been corrected to show Michelle Howard is Terrence Howard's second wife, not his third.

