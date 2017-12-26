Eagle Herald











T.I. helps mothers with last-minute Christmas shopping

ATLANTA (AP) -- Rapper T.I. spent Christmas Eve spreading holiday cheer among some single mothers, helping them with their last-minute shopping for gifts.

In a video T.I. posted on social media, the Grammy-winning artist entered an Atlanta-area Target on Sunday and called for all single mothers present to follow him. He strolled through the store alongside several mothers, went to the cash register with them and then paid for their Christmas presents.

T.I. says he spent $20,000 within a 30-minute stretch. He had to leave after that because of a flight.

This isn't the first time T.I. has surprised shoppers by paying for their gifts. He appeared at metro Atlanta stores around Christmas in past years to help mothers in need, including making two different stops at Walmart stores in 2016.

