Feb 22, 1:54 PM EST

Tiffany Haddish to host MTV Movie & TV Awards in June


LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Tiffany Haddish is set to host the 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards.

The network announced Thursday that the "Girls Trip" breakout star will host the ceremony in Los Angeles on June 18.

The 38-year-old actress and comedian has seen her star rise since "Girls Trip" was released last summer. She's gone on to host "Saturday Night Live" and star in a Super Bowl commercial. Haddish also helped announce the Academy Award nominees last month and will appear on the Oscar telecast on March 4.

She's also starring with Tracy Morgan in a new TBS sitcom called "The Last OG" and will appear alongside Kevin Hart in the film "Night School" later this year.

