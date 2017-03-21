Eagle Herald











Mar 21, 8:59 AM EDT

Anne Frank Center wants Tim Allen apology on Germany remark

AP Photo
AP Photo/Duane Burleson

LOS ANGELES (AP) -- The Anne Frank Center for Mutual Respect is calling on Tim Allen to apologize for comparing the experience of being a conservative in Hollywood to living in Germany in the 1930s.

Allen made the comments on "Jimmy Kimmel Live" last week while discussing his attendance at President Donald Trump's inauguration. Of Hollywood, Allen said "you've got to be real careful around here or you'll get beat up." He added, "If you don't believe what everybody believes, this is like thirties Germany."

In a statement , Anne Frank Center executive director Steven Goldstein calls on Allen to "apologize to the Jewish people." He tells Allen that "no one in Hollywood today is subjecting you or anyone else to what the Nazis imposed on Jews in the 1930s"

Allen's representative didn't immediately return a request for comment.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.