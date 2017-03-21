Eagle Herald











Mar 21, 11:48 AM EDT

Musical of 'Mean Girls' by Tina Fey set to debut in DC

By MARK KENNEDY
AP Entertainment Writer

NEW YORK (AP) -- Tina Fey's stage adaptation of "Mean Girls" will make its world premiere at The National Theatre in Washington, D.C.

The new musical is based on the 2004 film about a naive girl who falls in love with her new high school's coolest, prettiest, most treacherous triumvirate of girls, called The Plastics. The show will run from Oct. 31-Dec. 3.

It will feature a story by Fey, based on her screenplay for the film, music by three-time Emmy Award winner Jeff Richmond ("30 Rock," ''Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt"), and lyrics by Tony Award-nominee Nell Benjamin ("Legally Blonde"). Tony Award-winner Casey Nicholaw ("The Book of Mormon") will direct and choreograph.

The film starred Lindsay Lohan, but there was no word on who would star onstage.

