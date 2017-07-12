Eagle Herald











Jul 12, 11:50 AM EDT

Reality TV dad pleads guilty to child rape in Tennessee


NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) -- The father of reality TV's "The Willis Family" has pleaded guilty to four counts of child rape.

News outlets report 47-year-old Toby Willis entered his plea Tuesday in Cheatham County Circuit Court and will spend a total of 40 years in jail.

He was arrested in September 2016 after a Tennessee Bureau of Investigation story found that Willis had a sexual encounter with an underage girl about 12 years ago.

Willis, his wife, Brenda, and their 12 children performed Irish-inspired roots music as the Willis Clan, advancing to the quarter-finals of "America's Got Talent," and starring in a since-cancelled TLC show for two seasons.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.