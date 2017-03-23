Eagle Herald











Mar 23, 7:34 AM EDT

Todd Fisher says mom Debbie Reynolds set him up for death

AP Photo
AP Photo/Lennox Mclendon

LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Todd Fisher says his mother, Debbie Reynolds, set him up "for her leaving the planet" the day his sister and Reynolds' daughter, Carrie Fisher, died in December.

The 84-year-old Reynolds suffered a stroke and died one day after her 60-year-old daughter died following a heart attack. Todd Fisher tells Entertainment Tonight that his mother told him she wanted "to go be with Carrie" before she died.

Fisher says he's "really OK" with his mother's death, but "not so OK" with his sister's. He says the revival of the Star Wars films and Fisher's role as Princess Leia meant she was in the middle of what he thought to be "her finest hours."

Fisher and Reynolds will be remembered Saturday at Hollywood memorial service.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

