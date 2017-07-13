Eagle Herald











Tony club finally admits next-door neighbors Brady, Bundchen


BROOKLINE, Mass. (AP) -- An exclusive club in the tony town where Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen live has finally admitted the celebrity couple.

The Boston Globe reports (http://bit.ly/2tjfRwi ) that The Country Club in Brookline, a leafy and affluent Boston suburb, quietly approved membership for the New England Patriots' star quarterback and his supermodel wife.

Brady and Bundchen own a multimillion-dollar mansion next door. But their application languished for two years while other members debated whether they might be a little too high-profile for the privacy-minded club founded in 1882 on Chestnut Hill.

Club amenities include access to two golf courses, indoor and outdoor tennis courts, a curling rink, an Olympic-size pool, skeet shooting, trails for cross-country skiing and a pond for ice skating.

