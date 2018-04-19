Eagle Herald











Apr 19, 5:43 PM EDT

Stuntman pinned under SUV driven by Sizemore settles lawsuit

By ANDREW DALTON
AP Entertainment Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) -- A stuntman who was pinned beneath an SUV driven by Tom Sizemore on a TV production has settled a lawsuit with the actor and Paramount Pictures.

Court papers show that a notice of settlement was filed March 29, and the sides are scheduled to appear in court in July to finalize it. No terms of the deal were disclosed.

De Castro alleged Sizemore was intoxicated at a remote desert airport north of Los Angeles in July 2016 while filming the Paramount-produced USA Network show "Shooter" when he pinned and dragged de Castro.

De Castro had to be airlifted from the set and left with broken bones and other serious injuries that he said have hurt his ability to work.

State records obtained by The Associated Press showed that Sizemore, 56, was only supposed to be sitting in the unmoving SUV for the scene.

"When, after rehearsals, the scenes were filmed for live action, Mr. Sizemore improvised at the end of the scene and drove away in his car," said a Paramount investigative report given to the workplace safety agency Cal/OSHA. "Mr. Sizemore's decision to drive was not in the script, and not expected to occur."

The agency issued no citations over the accident after determining it didn't have jurisdiction because the stuntman was an independent contractor, not a studio employee.

Messages left for Lawrence Grassini, attorney for de Castro, and Lawrence B. Kendall, attorney for the defendants, were not immediately returned.

Sizemore, whose addiction struggles have plagued his career and derailed comeback attempts, was fired from the show before the suit was filed.

© 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

