Aug 3, 11:13 AM EDT

'Dukes of Hazzard' star faces indecent assault, drug charges


WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) -- The actor who played Luke Duke in the 1980s television show "The Dukes of Hazzard" is facing indecent assault and battery and drug charges in Massachusetts.

The Middlesex district attorney's office says 65-year-old Tom Wopat is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday in Waltham District Court.

Waltham police said they could not immediately release details on what led to the charges.

An attorney wasn't listed for him.

Wopat was scheduled to appear in a production of "42nd Street" at the Reagle Music Theatre of Greater Boston, which is based in Waltham.

The performance's opening night is Thursday.

