Eagle Herald











Mar 16, 7:27 PM EDT

Tyra Banks returning as host of 'America's Next Top Model'


Interactives
Farrah Fawcett, 1947-2009
Ed McMahon dies at 86
Divorce papers for Jon and Kate
Letterman suspect alimony documents
Latest TV News
Tyra Banks returning as host of 'America's Next Top Model'

Despite criticism, Maddow gets biggest audience

34th time a charm for CBS' 'Survivor'

Nielsen's top programs for March 6-12

'Saturday Night Live' to air live to all, not taped for some

LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Rita Ora is out and Tyra Banks is back in as the host of TV's "America's Next Top Model."

VH1 announced Thursday that Banks will return to the reality show next season. Production is set to begin this summer.

Banks created "America's Next Top Model" in 2003 and served as both executive producer and host until last year, when Ora was named the new host.

Fellow executive producer Ken Mok said Thursday that Banks' absence was "deeply felt" by the show's fans.

Banks said they inspired her to "have a change of heart" and return as host.

Banks is also the new face of "America's Got Talent."

NBC announced earlier this week that she will replace former host Nick Cannon when the show returns this summer.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.