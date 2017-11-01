Eagle Herald











Nov 1

Tyrese blasts The Rock, cries over child custody dispute

NEW YORK (AP) -- Tyrese detailed his issues with his "Fast & Furious" co-star Dwayne Johnson in multiple social media posts Wednesday and also says he's hurting because he has not seen in daughter in two months.

The singer-actor wrote that if Johnson returns for the film's ninth installment, he won't come back. Tyrese also called Johnson a "clown," ''selfish" and "NOT the people's champ."

He called out Johnson in an Instagram post last month around the time The Hollywood Reporter said that a 2019 "Fast" film is intended to be a spinoff starring Johnson and Jason Statham.

Tyrese wrote on Wednesday that Johnson "was 'pitched' an idea privately and said yes to it without thinking of what I'm dealing with personally."

Representatives for Tyrese, Johnson and Universal Pictures didn't immediately return emails seeking comment.

