Tyrese is calling out his "Fast & Furious" franchise co-star Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson for breaking up the cast amid reports of a spinoff film starring Johnson.

Tyrese posted a picture of the cast Thursday on Instagram and wrote in the caption that thinks Johnson "had a problem cause he wasn't the ONLY ONE on the movie poster." Calling Johnson "a clown," Tyrese says Johnson didn't have to accept the solo role. He also said Johnson and franchise producer Hiram Garcia "broke up the #FastFamily."

The Hollywood Reporter said Thursday that a 2019 "Fast" film is intended to be a spinoff starring Johnson and Jason Statham.

Tyrese has starred in five "Fast" films, while Johnson has starred in four.

Johnson's representatives didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.