Jun 27, 12:49 AM EDT

U2 bassist thanks band for helping him through addiction


NEW YORK (AP) -- U2 bassist Adam Clayton thanked his bandmates for their support during his treatment and recovery from alcohol abuse years ago, before joining them for a rollicking rendition of a few hits.

Clayton received an award Monday night at a Manhattan theater from MusiCares, a foundation that helps musicians get treatment for addiction.

Clayton spoke of how hard it was to overcome his addiction, partly because he didn't think he could be in a rock band and not drink. He says he was convinced to get treatment by friends Eric Clapton and The Who's Pete Townshend. He also got crucial support from his own bandmates.

After performances by musicians including Macy Gray and The Lumineers, U2 played "Stuck in a Moment You Can't Get Out Of," ''Vertigo" and "I Will Follow."

