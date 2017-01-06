Eagle Herald











Jan 6, 12:22 PM EST

Viggo Mortensen to kick off film festival in his NY hometown


WATERTOWN, N.Y. (AP) -- Viggo Mortensen will return to his northern New York hometown this month to kick off a film festival with a screening of his 2016 movie "Captain Fantastic."

Organizers of the Snowtown Film Festival say the 58-year-old actor will be in Watertown on Jan. 27 for the screening, which will be preceded by a "flannel-casual" red carpet and followed by a panel session featuring Mortensen.

Mortensen graduated from Watertown High School and St. Lawrence University in northern New York. His other films include "The Lord of the Rings" trilogy and "Eastern Promises."

He has been nominated for multiple awards for his starring role in "Captain Fantastic." He plays the father of six children faced with suddenly coping with society after being raised off the grid in the Pacific Northwest forests.

