NEW YORK (AP) -- The wife of Walter Becker says the Steely Dan guitarist died while being treated for esophageal cancer.

Becker died at age 67 in September, but no details were revealed at the time.

Delia Becker says in a statement Wednesday that he "died in the course of being treated" for esophageal cancer. She added that the cancer "seemed to have come out of nowhere and had spread with terrifying speed."

Walter Becker was the guitarist, bassist and co-founder of Steely Dan. He had missed performances earlier in the summer in Los Angeles and New York.

Delia Becker says her husband died peacefully at their home in New York City.

Steely Dan was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2001.

