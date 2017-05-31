Eagle Herald











May 31, 9:45 AM EDT

'Wonder Woman' director sought Lynda Carter's support

By SANDY COHEN
AP Entertainment Writer

Multimedia
Oscars 2010: Nominations
Oscars 2009:
Red Carpet
Oscars 2009: Red Carpet Panorama
Roman Polanski timeilne
Latest Movie News
'Wonder Woman' director sought Lynda Carter's support

Actress Gal Gadot discovers Wonder Woman's power in costume

Box Office Top 20: 'Pirates 5' leads slow holiday weekend

How 'Wonder Woman' built a world of women, onscreen and off

Lebanon seeks to ban 'Wonder Woman,' citing Israeli actress
Document
Paris Hilton in Federal Court: Deposition
Paris Hilton in Federal Court: Exhibit 56
Multimedia
A look at the Carters' lives since leaving the White House
Guess the Gown: Match the First Lady to Her Frock
Presidential Pets
Take the Quiz: Can You Find the Future President as a Child?

LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Patty Jenkins has more than the weight of the DC Universe on her shoulders. Not only is she bringing the iconic Wonder Woman character to the big screen for the first time, she's the first woman to helm a major superhero film and one of very few in Hollywood history entrusted with a big-budget action feature.

She could almost use a hand from Wonder Woman to gracefully handle those demands. So Jenkins called Lynda Carter.

"She has been like a sister to us on this journey," Jenkins said of the actress who famously played Wonder Woman on TV in the 1970s. "I wanted her to know: Lynda, we're not the next generation doing their version of Wonder Woman. We were born of your Wonder Woman and it is a line, it's a chain. We are a continuation of a vision and a dream of a great character."

Jenkins grew up watching Carter's "Wonder Woman" and has wanted to bring the character's story to the big screen for more than a decade. Wonder Woman was created in 1941, yet this is the character's first solo theatrical adventure.

It opens Friday facing lofty expectations from moviegoers and Warner Bros., which hopes it will boost a DC world dimmed by "Batman v Superman" in time for November's "Justice League."

Jenkins wants the film to inspire audiences as much as Carter and the TV show did. And Carter wants the same.

"Well I think it's time," the 65-year-old entertainer said. "It's now going onto a new generation of people and I'm thrilled."

The film tells the origin story of comic books' Amazonian princess Diana, played by Gal Gadot, and why she left the idyllic island of Themyscira to fight for justice among humans. Chris Pine plays Steve Trevor, the charming spy who lures Diana to London, where she discovers her superpowers.

Jenkins said Carter told her that fans still approach her to talk about "Wonder Woman," and she wished the same kinds of connections for the director.

"What a beautiful, beautiful thing," Jenkins said. "We aspire to be as graceful and wonderful as she has been as the representative of Wonder Woman."

---

Follow AP Entertainment Writer Sandy Cohen at www.twitter.com/APSandy .

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.