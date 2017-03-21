Eagle Herald











Wyclef Jean says he was mistaken for robbery suspect


WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (AP) -- Grammy-winning musician Wyclef Jean says he was unfairly detained by authorities in Los Angeles County after being mistaken for a robbery suspect.

Jean posted a video Tuesday on Twitter showing himself in handcuffs leaned over a patrol car.

Jean said he was stopped by Los Angeles police, but he was actually detained by sheriff's deputies in neighboring West Hollywood.

The former Fugees star said he tried to explain that he wasn't the suspect but was ignored and cuffed.

Sheriff's spokeswoman Nicole Nishida says Jean's clothing and vehicle matched the description of a suspect in an armed robbery.

She says he was detained for a "short time" and then released. The suspects were later arrested.

Jean said on Twitter that he was "appalled at this behavior."

