Michelle Obama writes college letter for 'Black-ish' star

LOS ANGELES (AP) -- "Black-ish" star Yara Shahidi says her college applications got a boost with a recommendation letter from former first lady Michelle Obama.

Shahidi tells W magazine that Obama also gave her a "go get 'em, tiger" backrub before Shahidi took her Advanced Placement exams. She says Obama is "very amazing and such a supporter, which is something very surreal to say."

Obama and Shahidi appeared on stage together in Washington in October for International Day of the Girl event hosted by Glamour Magazine.

Shahidi is set to begin shooting a pilot for a spinoff series featuring her "Black-ish" character, Zoey Johnson.

