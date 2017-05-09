Eagle Herald











Zooey Deschanel a mom of 2 after welcoming baby boy Charlie


LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Zooey Deschanel is now a mom of two after welcoming a baby boy.

Deschanel's publicist has confirmed a People magazine report that Deschanel and husband Jacob Pechenik welcomed son Charlie Wolf Pechenik. "The New Girl" star's representative didn't say when the baby was born.

Deschanel and Pechenik also have a daughter, Elsie Otter, who will turn 2 in July.

Publicist Lauren Auslander says "Zooey, Jacob and their daughter Elsie are overjoyed to welcome the newest member of their family."

Pechenik is movie producer whose credits include "The Skeleton Twins" and "Rock the Kasbah."

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

