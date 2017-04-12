Eagle Herald











Apr 12, 11:51 AM EDT

'Perfect Storm' ship to be sunk next week, barring storms


Multimedia
Oscars 2010: Nominations
Oscars 2009:
Red Carpet
Oscars 2009: Red Carpet Panorama
Roman Polanski timeilne
Latest Movie News
'Perfect Storm' ship to be sunk next week, barring storms

Prosecutor: 'Manchester by the Sea' inspired duo to kill son

Review: 'The Lost City of Z' is a mesmerizing adventure

'American Gangster' prosecutor pleads guilty to tax charges

Review: Emily Dickinson tale 'A Quiet Passion' burns bright
Document
Paris Hilton in Federal Court: Deposition
Paris Hilton in Federal Court: Exhibit 56
Multimedia
Cold Weather throughout Midwest
Tornado primer
PHOTO GALLERY
AP Photo

Severe Weather

Latest Weather News
'Perfect Storm' ship to be sunk next week, barring storms

Chills, spills, thrills in high-mountain quest to gauge snow

5 bodies recovered from British Columbia snow slide

Woman dies after strong winds topple tree onto her home

The Latest: NWS confirms 2 tornadoes in Washington area
Interactives
An interactive timeline of deadly floods and a look at how mudslides form

CAPE MAY POINT, N.J. (AP) -- The ship made famous in the book and film "The Perfect Storm" will be intentionally sunk off the New Jersey and Delaware coasts next week, assuming it doesn't encounter any more storms.

A spokesman for the Department of Environmental Protection told The Record newspaper (https://njersy.co/2nEwKUm ) that the Coast Guard ship Tamaroa will be sunk April 18 if weather allows. The vessel will grow an artificial reef near Cape May Point.

The sinking was supposed to happen last year on the 25th anniversary of the famous storm, but it was held up by tests. Before being sunk, the ship had to be screened for potentially dangerous chemicals.

In 1991, the Tamaroa was used to rescue the crews of a sailboat and a downed Air National Guard helicopter in waters off Massachusetts.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.