Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Jul 18, 11:49 AM EDT

Perry touts energy exports, awaits study on electric grid

By MATTHEW DALY
Associated Press

AP Photo
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Multimedia
Oregon Wind Farm
Associated Press Pop-up Link
Latest News
Perry touts energy exports, awaits study on electric grid

US, Mexico eye closer energy ties as NAFTA talks loom

Harry Reid, Nevada governor push bipartisan energy effort

Coal ash neighbors: Don't raise rates as pollution lingers

Renewable sources of electricity outpace nuclear plants

WASHINGTON (AP) -- Energy Secretary Rick Perry says the Trump administration is pushing for increased exports of natural gas and other energy sources as its seeks U.S. "energy dominance" in the global market.

Perry said he and President Donald Trump have offered a "comforting" message to energy companies seeking to export liquefied natural gas: "If you meet the rules, here's your permit."

Perry also touted increased U.S. oil and coal exports to boost energy production and jobs.

Perry said Tuesday he has not seen a widely expected department study into the reliability of the electric grid. A draft version leaked to news outlets indicates that renewable power and federal regulations have had little impact on reliability.

Perry said he's among those "breathlessly waiting to get my hands on it."

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.