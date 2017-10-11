LINCOLNVILLE, Maine (AP) -- The drummer for the band Phish is trying to raise lead poisoning awareness after an alarming experience with his young son.

The Bangor Daily News reports Jon Fishman and his wife, Briar, learned in 2014 that their toddler son had elevated levels of lead in his system. The couple says they had asked a contractor to test their 200-year-old Lincolnville farmhouse for lead when they moved in in 2006 and were assured it was fine.

They say they have since spent $30,000 to replace any surface with possible lead paint in their house.

The drummer recently donated funds to help a documentary called "MisLEAD: America's Secret Epidemic."

Lead can cause serious cognitive disabilities in children. The Fishmans say they so far haven't noticed any symptoms in their son.

---

