Jun 12, 12:36 AM EDT

Photo Gallery: The stars come out at the Tony Awards


NEW YORK (AP) -- The Tony Awards always seem to attract stars from TV, films and music - and, of course, plenty of stage stars. This year, the lineup featured Josh Groban, Scarlett Johansson, Kevin Kline, Bette Midler, Orlando Bloom, Glenn Close, Cynthia Nixon, Sara Bareilles, Tommy Tune, Whoopi Goldberg and Anna Kendrick, among others.

The big winner was a show about outsiders - "Dear Evan Hansen," which featured a lonely 17-year-old who gets caught in a web of lies. But the ultimate insider was first-time host Kevin Spacey, who danced, joked and sang his way through the telecast with ease.

Here's a gallery of images from inside Radio City Music Hall.

