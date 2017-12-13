Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Dec 13, 8:09 PM EST

Fox News host Jeanine Pirro sued for defamation


NEW YORK (AP) -- A civil rights activist is suing Fox News host Jeanine Pirro (juh-NEEN' PEER'-oh), claiming she defamed him while discussing a lawsuit against the Black Lives Matter movement that was later dismissed.

The lawsuit states that DeRay McKesson was falsely arrested while attending a protest in which a police officer was struck in the face with a rock. The officer sued the Black Lives Matter movement and McKesson.

During an appearance on Fox News, the lawsuit claims Pirro falsely stated that McKesson "directed someone to hit the police officer in the face with a rock." The suit says the statements were extremely dangerous and continue to endanger McKesson.

Fox News says Pirro's statements are protected speech.

The suit, which also names Fox News Network, was filed in New York on Tuesday.

