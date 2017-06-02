MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- The Latest on recovery efforts following a corn mill explosion in southern Wisconsin (all times local):

2:05 p.m.

An executive of the corn mill plant leveled in an explosion and fire this week in southern Wisconsin has identified the three workers killed in the blast.

Didion Milling Plant operations vice president Derrick Clark said Friday that mill operator Duelle Block, fork lift operator Robert Goodenow and packing machine operator Pawel (pawl) Tordoff died in the explosion and fire late Wednesday. Block's body was found early Thursday, not long after the explosion. Goodenow's body was recovered late Thursday and Tordoff's body was found Friday morning.

The explosion and fire that leveled the plant at the milling complex also injured about a dozen others. The cause of the explosion remains under investigation.

Clark says a fire two days before the explosion at the Didion plant was unrelated to Wednesday's explosion.

----

1:45 p.m.

Authorities say a third body has been recovered from the debris of an exploded corn mill in southern Wisconsin.

Didion Milling Plant executive Derrick Clark says the worker's body was found Friday in the rubble of the plant in Cambria. The first victim was found a short time after Wednesday's explosion. Another body was recovered Thursday.

All of the 16 employees in the plant when the explosion occurred have been accounted for. Nearly a dozen were injured in the blast. The extent of their injuries is not known. The cause of the explosion remains under investigation.

----

9:45 a.m.

Crews are searching for a worker who remains unaccounted for following a fatal explosion at a southern Wisconsin corn mill.

The blast and fire were reported Wednesday night at the Didion Milling Plant in Cambria, a small village about 45 miles northeast of Madison. At least two people were killed, including a worker whose body was pulled from the rubble on Thursday.

Cambria Village Clerk Lois Frank says local fire department officials say the search for another missing worker continued Friday at the site.

Nearly a dozen other people were taken to hospitals following the explosion and fire. None of the victims has been identified. Authorities say 16 people were inside the plant at the time.

---

12:25 a.m.

Recovery crews pulled one more body from the rubble of a Wisconsin corn mill that exploded a day earlier, bringing the death toll to two, and another worker remains missing.

The cause of the explosion at Didion Milling in Cambria was not clear. But the company was reprimanded in 2011 for failing to have an adequate dust explosion protection system.

Cambria Fire Chief Cody Doucette said Thursday a smaller fire occurred in a different part of the mill on Monday. Doucette says investigators are trying to determine whether there's a link between that fire and the explosion.

The community of about 770 people 45 miles northeast of Madison held a vigil Thursday night to grieve the loss of life. The company employs about 200 people.