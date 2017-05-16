Eagle Herald











May 16, 3:22 PM EDT

Playboy model loses bid to toss out privacy invasion case


LOS ANGELES (AP) -- A Playboy model who posted insulting comments along with a photo of a naked, 71-year-old woman in a locker room lost her effort to dismiss her criminal case.

A judge ruled against Dani Mathers on Monday in Los Angeles Superior Court.

Mathers is charged with a misdemeanor count of invasion of privacy for taking the photo and posting it on Snapchat. Her caption said: "If I can't unsee this then you can't either."

Mathers, the 2015 Playmate of the Year, later apologized for the incident at an LA Fitness club in July.

A defense lawyer unsuccessfully argued that the law was unconstitutional because it was vague about how "identifiable" a victim needs to be. They claim the victim wasn't easily identified in the photo.

A prosecutor called the argument illogical.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.