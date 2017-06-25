LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Los Angeles Police Chief Charlie Beck has told graduating cadets to be ethical and "do the right thing" in the wake of a scandal involving the youth program.

Speaking to about 2,000 cadets Saturday, Beck also promised to protect them.

The ceremony came two days after the chief personally arrested Officer Robert Cain on suspicion of having unlawful sex with a 15-year-old cadet.

The girl is one of seven cadets arrested in recent days on suspicion of stealing radios, stun guns and other police gear and joyriding in stolen police cars.

The Los Angeles Times reports (http://lat.ms/2t0lXFx ) that a search of Cain's home turned up more than 100 weapons, including assault rifles and a non-functional grenade launcher.

Cain is free on bail and it's unclear if he has an attorney.