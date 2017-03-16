Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Mar 16, 12:42 AM EDT

Police: Officer shot, wounded in Ohio; suspect also shot


Arrest-related deaths by state
Multimedia
Map of police
gun deaths

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) -- A police officer has been shot and wounded in Ohio's capital city, and police say the suspect also has been shot.

It happened late Wednesday night in Columbus.

The Columbus Dispatch reports officers were executing a search warrant at an apartment house at the time.

Police say the officer was shot in the hip and is hospitalized in stable condition. The person identified as the suspect also was shot and is in stable condition.

Police have not released the names of the officer or the suspect.

No other information was immediately available.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.