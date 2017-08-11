MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- The Latest on memorial for Australian woman shot and killed by a Minneapolis police officer (all times local):

6:35 p.m.

Mourners wearing heart-shaped stickers have gathered at a lakefront stage to remember an Australian woman shot and killed by a police officer responding to her 911 call.

A banner above the band shell at Lake Harriet in southwest Minneapolis reads, "Move from fear and survival to fascination and creation." An Australian flag stood on the sage next to a large color photo of Justine Damond and pink and white flowers.

The 40-year-old was fatally shot by Officer Mohamed Noor on July 15 after she called 911 to report a possible sexual assault near her home. A man at the back of the crowd held a sign that read, "NOOR RESIGN NOW."

Damond was engaged to be married in August. Her fianc