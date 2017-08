MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- The Latest on memorial for Australian woman shot and killed by a Minneapolis police officer (all times local):

8:05 p.m.

The fiance of Justine Damond, an Australian woman shot and killed by a Minneapolis police officer, has told more than 200 mourners "it felt like a privilege to love Justine."

Don Damond spoke Friday night at the memorial at a stage at Lake Harriet in southwest Minneapolis. He shared with the crowd some of the optimism expressed in three or four pages of words she would free-write every morning.

He said, he had "immense gratitude for being the one she chose." They were scheduled to be married next week.

---

7:55 p.m.

The father of an Australian woman shot and killed by a Minneapolis police officer says at her public memorial service that "you have stolen our daughter and ripped her from our arms."

John Ruszczyk choked back tears as he talked about the pain of the loss of his daughter, Justine Damond. She was planning to get married next week.

Ruszczyk spoke at the memorial Friday night at a band shell at Lake Harriet in southwest Minneapolis.

He said: "Justine my daughter was killed by a bullet fired by an agent of the state. I don't understand. I should have been on a plane to her wedding but we were flying to her funeral."

---

6:35 p.m.

Mourners wearing heart-shaped stickers have gathered at a lakefront stage to remember an Australian woman shot and killed by a police officer responding to her 911 call.

A banner above the band shell at Lake Harriet in southwest Minneapolis reads, "Move from fear and survival to fascination and creation." An Australian flag stood on the sage next to a large color photo of Justine Damond and pink and white flowers.

The 40-year-old was fatally shot by Officer Mohamed Noor on July 15 after she called 911 to report a possible sexual assault near her home. A man at the back of the crowd held a sign that read, "NOOR RESIGN NOW."

Damond was engaged to be married in August. Her fiancÚ, Don Damond, and her father, John Ruszczyk, were among those scheduled to speak at the public memorial.

---

12:25 p.m.

A judge has approved a search warrant for investigators to examine the smartphones of two Minneapolis police officers in the fatal shooting of an Australian woman last month.

The search warrant application was filed Thursday. It shows that an agent with the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension requested permission to download data from the iPhones issued by the Minneapolis Police Department.

The application says the information "may more clearly define" the officers' actions before and after 40-year-old Justine Damond (DAY'-mund) was killed on July 15.

Investigators have said Officer Mohamed Noor shot Damond after she called 911 to report a possible sexual assault near her home.

Noor's partner told investigators a noise startled him just before Damond approached their police SUV. Noor was in the passenger seat and shot Damond through the open driver-side window.

Noor has declined to be interviewed by investigators and cannot be compelled to do so.

(This item has been corrected to show Damond was killed on July 15, not July 14.)

---

12:15 a.m.

An Australian woman shot and killed by a Minneapolis police officer responding to her 911 call will be remembered at a public memorial at a lake near her home.

The life of 40-year-old Justine Damond (DAY'-mund) will be celebrated Friday night at Lake Harriet Band Shell in southwest Minneapolis.

Damond was fatally shot by Officer Mohamed Noor on July 15 after she called 911 to report a possible sexual assault near her home.

Damond was engaged to be married in August. Her fiancÚ, Don Damond, and her father, John Ruszczyk, are among those scheduled to speak at the memorial.

Attendees are encouraged to wear blue to honor Justine Damond. The memorial will end with a silent walk around Lake Harriet.