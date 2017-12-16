Eagle Herald











Dec 16, 6:16 PM EST

'A Prairie Home Companion' name becomes 'Live from Here'

AP Photo
AP Photo/Jim Mone

NEW YORK (AP) -- "A Prairie Home Companion" has been given a new name - "Live from Here" - in the wake of creator Garrison Keillor's acrimonious split with Minnesota Public Radio.

Chris Thile, the mandolin virtuoso who has hosted the weekly variety show since Keillor's retirement last year, announced the new name Saturday evening as the show opened a live performance in New York City.

MPR terminated its contracts with Keillor after it said it had received multiple allegations of improper conduct by Keillor. MPR has declined to give any details except to say the allegations involved treatment of one woman who had worked with Keillor when he was still with the show.

Keillor has said he accidentally touched a woman's bare back while trying to console her.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.