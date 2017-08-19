TRENTON, N.J. (AP) -- President Donald Trump is not the first president to vacation in New Jersey.

His 19th century predecessors sought relief at the New Jersey shore from Washington's swamp-like summers before air conditioning.

Most stayed in Long Branch, not far from where the parents of Trump son-in-law and adviser Jared Kushner have a home.

The city constructed a railroad spur to President James Garfield's cottage when the nation's 20th president decided to convalesce from an assassin's bullets in 1881. Some 200 men pushed his rail car up an incline. But Garfield died there after only 200 days in office.

Ulysses S. Grant, Franklin Pierce, Benjamin Harrison, Chester Arthur, Rutherford Hayes, William McKinley, Woodrow Wilson and Warren Harding also vacationed in New Jersey.