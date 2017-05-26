Eagle Herald











May 26, 10:18 AM EDT

Man goes wild setting Plinko record on 'Price is Right'


Interactives
Farrah Fawcett, 1947-2009
Ed McMahon dies at 86
Divorce papers for Jon and Kate
Letterman suspect alimony documents
Latest TV News
Man goes wild setting Plinko record on 'Price is Right'

USAA pulling ads from Hannity's Fox News show

Police: Tractor-trailer crashes into famed Nevada brothel

Mike Huckabee to revive his talk show on TBN

NBC's live 'Bye Bye Birdie' pushed from December to 2018

PHILADELPHIA (AP) -- A Pennsylvania man is in the money after setting a record on "The Price is Right."

Ryan Belz, of Millerton, was wildly enthusiastic just to get called on stage in the episode that aired Thursday. His unbridled excitement only grew from there.

In the end, the Penn State graduate set a record by winning $31,500 in one of the TV show's most popular games, Plinko.

Contestants have to guess correct digits in the prices of prizes to earn Plinko chips. They take the chips to the top of a game board and drop them into a slot, where they travel down to reveal winning amounts.

Belz told TMZ in an interview after the big win that he figured his job at Target would help him estimate the prices.

---

Online:

http://bit.ly/2qmSrFt

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.