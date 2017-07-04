Eagle Herald











Jul 4, 8:03 PM EDT

Prince's former drummer dies at 43 in Florida


TAMPA, Fla. (AP) -- One of Prince's drummers, 43-year-old John Blackwell Jr., has died in Florida.

Blackwell's wife, Yaritza Blackwell, said in a post Tuesday on his official Instagram account that he died "peacefully" in her company. She thanked God for his life and his fans for their support.

The Tampa-based Blackwell was Prince's drummer for more than a decade.

The Hillsborough County Medical Examiner's Office did not respond to a message seeking confirmation of Blackwell's death.

A Go Fund Me account set up by his wife said Blackwell was in the process of getting tested for "what the doctors think may be tumors in his brain." The fund, set up about four months ago, had raised about $79,000.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.