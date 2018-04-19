MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- The Latest on the investigation into Prince's death (all times local):

10:25 a.m.

An attorney for a Minnesota doctor accused of illegally prescribing an opioid painkiller for Prince a week before the musician died from a fentanyl overdose denies the allegation but says he agreed to pay $30,000 to settle a federal civil violation to avoid the expense and risk of litigation.

Dr. Michael Todd Schulenberg was accused of prescribing oxycodone to Prince and putting it under the name of Prince's bodyguard and close friend, Kirk Johnson, to protect Prince's privacy.

But attorney Amy Conners says in a statement that Schulenberg affirms his previous statement that he did not prescribe opiates to any patient with the intention that they be given to Prince.

She says that after the doctor learned of Prince's addiction, he immediately began working to get him into treatment

10 a.m.

A Minnesota doctor accused of illegally prescribing an opioid for Prince a week before the musician died has agreed to pay $30,000 to settle a federal civil claim.

The settlement comes as state prosecutors are planning to announce whether anyone will be charged in the two-year investigation into Prince's death.

Prince died on April 21, 2016, from an accidental overdose of fentanyl, a synthetic opioid. No one has been criminally charged.

But the federal government alleges that Dr. Michael Todd Schulenberg violated the Controlled Substances Act when he wrote a prescription in someone else's name on April 14, 2016.

The settlement released Thursday doesn't name Prince, but search warrants previously released say Schulenberg wrote a prescription for oxycodone in the name of Prince's bodyguard, intending it to go to Prince.

12 a.m.

A two-year probe into the overdose death of music superstar Prince is reaching a critical stage as a county prosecutor reveals whether criminal charges will be filed.

Carver County Attorney Mark Metz planned a news conference Thursday morning to give an update on the investigation. It is scheduled for 11:30 a.m.

Prince died April 21, 2016, after being found alone and unresponsive in an elevator at his home and recording studio in a Minneapolis suburb. An autopsy showed he died of an accidental fentanyl overdose.

Prince's death at 57 sparked a national outpouring of grief, as well as a joint county and federal investigation.